Judge denies request for restraining order against N.J. school mask mandate

Julian Aldridge wears a face mask while sitting at a desk behind a see-through partition

Julian Aldridge does his school work behind see-though partitions at Christa McAuliffe School in Jersey City, N.J., Thursday, April 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Masks are still required in New Jersey schools.

A federal judge has denied a request from a group of New Jersey parents to block Gov. Phil Murphy’s mask mandate for schools.

U.S. District Judge Kevin McNulty on Friday denied a request from the group Free NJ Kids for a temporary restraining order against the mandate.

“I cannot find that this is an irrational classification. And I find that the State could reasonably rely on the guidance from [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] and other places to promulgate such a rule,” McNulty said during the hearing, according to NJ.com.

The order was entered on Monday, and the rest of the lawsuit will move forward.

Murphy spokeswoman Alexandra Altman said he remains committed to keeping schools open for in-person instruction, while keeping teachers, staff, and students safe.

“New Jersey’s school mask requirement, which is in accordance with guidance from the CDC and recommendations from the American Academy of Pediatrics, is vital in slowing the spread of the virus and allows our students and educators to return to the classroom safely,” she said.

Murphy announced the mask mandate for all school buildings on Aug. 6 because of the spread of the highly transmissible delta variant, and because there is no approved vaccine available for children under 12 and not enough eligible people are fully vaccinated. As of Wednesday, more than 5.7 million people in New Jersey are fully protected against the virus.

Free NJ Kids had filed a lawsuit in July to block any potential mask mandate. The complaint was amended in August to focus on the statewide mandate. Despite the lawsuit, Murphy’s mask mandate is popular among two-thirds of registered voters surveyed in the latest Monmouth University poll.

Attorney Bruce Afran, who represents Free NJ Kids, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Part of the series

