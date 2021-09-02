Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

New Jersey officials announced more money to help schools test students and staff for the coronavirus.

The $267 million is from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and distributed through the state’s departments of education and health.

“Districts will have a choice between using state-contracted vendors to provide end-to-end testing services on site at schools,” Gov. Phil Murphy said Wednesday, “or districts can request funding to support an in-house testing program which already may be in place.” The in-house programs will be supported as long as they meet state guidelines.

To apply for the money, school administrators need to come up with a testing plan in conjunction with local health departments, according to state Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli. She said testing should be part of a “layered” preventative approach that includes face masks, frequent handwashing, and social distancing.

“When schools implement testing combined with prevention strategies, they can detect new cases to prevent outbreaks, reduce the risk of further transmission and protect students, teachers and staff,” she said.

Murphy has given all school faculty and staff until Oct. 18 to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or submit to routine testing.