Man charged with 2 murders after mass shooting at New Jersey house party
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
A 21-year-old man has been charged with the murders of two of the people who were killed in a mass shooting at a party in Fairfield Township, New Jersey back in May.
Zedekiah Holmes, 21, was charged with the murders of 25-year-old Asia Hester and 30-year-old Kevin Elliott at a home in the 1000 block of E. Commerce Street.
Holmes has not been charged with the third murder, that of his sister, 19-year-old Braylin Holmes.
No one has been charged with her murder at this time.
Holmes was also charged with the attempted murder of four of the 11 people injured who were injured.
