Man charged with 2 murders after mass shooting at New Jersey house party

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A 21-year-old man has been charged with the murders of two of the people who were killed in a mass shooting at a party in Fairfield Township, New Jersey back in May.

Zedekiah Holmes, 21, was charged with the murders of 25-year-old Asia Hester and 30-year-old Kevin Elliott at a home in the 1000 block of E. Commerce Street.

Holmes has not been charged with the third murder, that of his sister, 19-year-old Braylin Holmes.