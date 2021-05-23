2 dead, 12 injured after mass shooting at house party near Bridgeton, New Jersey

This story originally appeared on 6ABC.

Two people were killed and another 12 others were injured in a mass shooting during a house party near Bridgeton, New Jersey.

The victims who died were a 30-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman, state police said. Their names have not been released.

One of the 12 people who were injured is in critical condition. All of the victims were adults, according to investigators.

No arrests have been made, state police say. The motive remains under investigation.

Officers were called to a home on E. Commerce Street in Fairfield Township, Cumberland County around 11:50 p.m. Saturday.