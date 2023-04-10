Pa. city manager steals thousands of taxpayer dollars unsupervised

Deep roots

“Best place to work, best place to live.”

So goes the motto for the City of DuBois.

DuBois is surrounded by Sandy Township, which got its name from Sandy Lick Creek, a natural divider of the city flowing from east to west. Early settlers developed the area’s resources — lumber, coal, and rich soil — through the growth of railroads and manufacturing mills. Today, health care, retail, and schools support the local economy, with Penn Highlands DuBois hospital ranking as the biggest employer in Clearfield County.

The city is only one of a handful in Pennsylvania that has adopted an optional form of government known as the “council-manager plan.” It gives an appointed city manager a wide swath of powers over the day-to-day operations of the government.

DuBois’ City Council appointed Suplizio to the city manager’s job in 2010, according to court papers, a position that comes with an annual salary of more than $80,000. He had the power to appoint the chief of police, and decided which employees received raises or bonuses.

So strong was his authority, that the city’s mayor reported to him.

He was also a trusted associate of people with power and wealth.

In 2020, the top Republican in the state Senate, Joe Scarnati, announced his retirement and hand-picked Suplizio to be his successor. “I have personally worked with Herm Suplizio for over 20 years and I know him as a man of his word who cares deeply for our area,” Scarnati, who did not return a request for comment, said in an essay at the time.

Scarnati, a prolific fundraiser, used his political committee to shower Suplizio’s ultimately unsuccessful campaign with tens of thousands of dollars in campaign contributions. So did a former political committee chaired by Peter Varischetti, a member of a politically prominent Western Pennsylvania family that runs a nursing home chain, among other businesses.

Varischetti did not respond to a request for comment.

Scarnati launched a lobbying firm with another member of the Varischetti family after he left public office. DuBois is now one of his firm’s clients — a contract that, under DuBois’ form of government, had to be negotiated by Suplizio.

Even before he became city manager, Suplizio had deep roots in DuBois, serving as a volunteer firefighter and fire chief as well as the mayor for a decade.

When he announced his run for the state Senate, his supporters cited his work in obtaining millions of dollars in state grants and private dollars to revitalize DuBois. From late 2015 to the present, for instance, the city received more than $7.5 million in grants from Pennsylvania’s Department of Community and Economic Development, state records show.

In addition to serving as city manager, Suplizio was the executive director of the DuBois Area United Way, earning an annual salary of $30,000. The charitable organization announced Suplizio’s resignation and the appointment of a new director in the week following his arrest.

He was also, according to the charges, deeply involved in organizing the DuBois Volunteer Fire Department’s premier annual celebration: Community Days.

The much-anticipated two-day event held in June marks the anniversary of the 1888 Great DuBois Fire, which destroyed much of the city and led to the creation of the volunteer fire company. Festivities include food, games, fireworks, live music, and a parade.

It was one of the many hats Suplizio wore, according to the attorney general’s office, that gave him access to bank accounts flush with taxpayer and private money he would use to pay his personal expenses.

According to investigators, Community Days was underwritten both by the city and private donations. Four accounts were used to collect cash or pay for services involving the festival, but they weren’t controlled by the fire department or monitored by city officials.

Law enforcement officials said Suplizio routinely withdrew money from those accounts, diverting tens of thousands of dollars into personal bank accounts, or using them to pay his credit card bill and even to make political contributions — including $3,000 to Scarnati.

Suplizio also used some of the cash from those accounts to reimburse himself for work-related expenses, according to the attorney general’s office; he would then claim those expenses as unreimbursed on his personal taxes to lower his taxable income.

Between April 2014 and June 2019, for instance, the AG alleges Suplizio tapped one of the Community Days-related bank accounts, called the Parade Committee account, to write 15 checks to his Visa credit card account totaling just over $131,000.

Nine of those payments, totaling just over $74,108, were for personal expenses charged to his credit card. Investigators didn’t detail specifically what they say the money bought, but said his personal charges generally included vacations, utility bills, and department store purchases.

The attorney general’s office claims Suplizio also tapped DuBois’ general fund account, as well as the local United Way’s bank account, on the same day in 2014 to make two cash transfers, totaling just shy of $6,000 to his personal savings account.

Neither transfer, investigators said, was associated with an expense reimbursement request by Suplizio.

From 2014 to 2021, Suplizio also received reimbursements from the United Way for mileage and cell phone charges amounting to $2,580 per year, according to the AG; he also was reimbursed for mileage and cell phone charges from DuBois. In both instances, he claimed those amounts as unreimbursed business expenses on his taxes, “essentially triple dipping,” the affidavit of probable cause that describes evidence gathered by investigators in Suplizio’s case said.

Law enforcement officials allege Suplizio separately pocketed thousands of dollars from city contractors.

One example: DuBois sold its water to various companies drilling for natural gas around the city. One of them, EOG Resources, entered into a contract to buy water from the city. But when investigators subpoenaed the company for the contract, they were surprised to learn there wasn’t an official contract. Instead, there were one-page letters from the city, signed by Suplizio, memorializing phone conversations about how much the city would charge per gallon for water.

From 2004 to 2015, EOG made 22 payments, including three checks over $1 million each, according to the AG. Those large checks were made out to the City of DuBois, but stamped and deposited into an “unknown account,” investigators said.

Five payments from EOG were allegedly made directly to Suplizio. The attorney general’s office said copies of the checks note that they were payments for equipment Suplizio was selling to the company, which investigators said amounted to a conflict of interest: He was benefitting personally from a company that he was also negotiating with in his day job as city manager.

Another company, Advance Disposal Systems, had a contract with the city for waste disposal, and paid a quarterly $15,000 administrative fee, by check, to the city for handling its billing, according to the attorney general’s office. Those checks were placed in accounts affiliated with the Community Days event.

But when investigators reviewed several years’ worth of budgets for the event, they said the payments from ADS were penciled in as being much lower, in the $1,000 range.

They also discovered that ADS began paying the quarterly administrative fee six years before the city began handling the company’s billing.

In reality, law enforcement officials wrote in charging papers, those administrative payments were “simply a way for Suplizio to receive ‘kick-backs.’”

ADS was bought by another company, Waste Management, in late 2020. In an email, Waste Management spokesperson Erika Deyarmin said the company is “reviewing our contract with the City of DuBois and has no comment at this time.”