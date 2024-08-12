This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

Starting next year, Pennsylvania will return some unclaimed money directly to the people it belongs to instead of requiring them to first file a claim with the state Treasury.

A bill to allow the change passed the state legislature in July with unanimous support, and was signed into law by Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro.

The change marks a significant election year victory for state Treasurer Stacy Garrity, a Republican who proposed the legislation last year and will face Democrat Erin McClelland in November.

“I can’t wait to get this money back to the Pennsylvanians it belongs to,” Garrity said in a statement after the law was signed.

Pennsylvania holds more than $4.5 billion in unclaimed property — money from inactive bank accounts, uncashed checks, and unused gift cards that by law must be turned over to the state. The original owners never lose their right to file a claim with the state Treasury to get their money back — but many likely do not realize it is waiting for them.

The new law addresses this problem by allowing the agency to proactively return some unclaimed money without requiring people to file claims. The change will apply only to amounts under $500 owed to a single person. For amounts over that threshold, property owed to more than one person, or to businesses and nonprofits, claims will still be required.

The state Treasury estimates that more than 70,000 people will receive money back in 2025. Still, the overall amount of money returned will be small: $600,000 in the first fiscal year, according to a legislative estimate. Pennsylvania typically returns at least $100 million each fiscal year.