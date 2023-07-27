Many Pennsylvania state retirees say they can’t afford inflation on their stagnant pensions

That wasn’t so. McVay said when he lived in Pennsylvania, he struggled to afford his electric bills, groceries, and other basic costs. Several years ago, he left for Florida to be closer to his children and pay lower property taxes.

“You would think after serving for a lifetime you would be able to enjoy these final few years, but you can’t,” McVay said.

McVay isn’t the only retiree who is struggling.

Enrollees in Pennsylvania’s two public sector pension funds — the State Employees’ Retirement System (SERS) and the Public School Employees’ Retirement System (PSERS) — haven’t seen a cost of living adjustment, or COLA, since 2004. Nearly 40 other states grant some sort of COLA to retirees.

Particularly hard hit by this lack of a COLA are the almost 69,000 former public school teachers, state government workers, and other public sector employees who retired before 2001, like McVay. On average, these retirees are in their early 80s.

They retired before the legislature increased pension benefits by 25%. The average pension for a SERS enrollee who retired before 2001 is under $15,000 annually, according to the system. That number for a 2022 retiree is more than $30,000, thanks to the increase as well as a rise in average salaries for workers.

There’s a similar gap for PSERS enrollees. A person who worked for 30 years and ended with a $30,000 salary would have a pension of $18,000 if they retired pre-2001, according to Chris Lilienthal, a spokesperson for the Pennsylvania State Education Association. Under the same circumstances, a person who retired post-2001 would have a pension of $22,500.