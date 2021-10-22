How Pa.’s school pension fund keeps its communications secret from the public

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

In December 2020, Pennsylvania’s largest pension fund adopted a figure for investment profits that its executives said was rock solid.

“We did our due diligence,” the chief investment officer of the PSERS fund told its board.

The number was wrong. In April, the board disavowed the figure, adopting a new, lower number that triggered an increase in pension payments for 100,000 public school employees. The botched calculation is now being probed by the FBI and financial regulators.

But in a new sworn affidavit, the fund’s spokesperson, Evelyn Williams, says the $73 billion plan had launched a “detailed review” into the calculation starting in the “summer 2020.” She detailed months of investigation that involved three outside consultants to make sure the figure was right.

Yet the launch of that investigation went unmentioned to the board when it voted in December during a public meeting.

Terry Mutchler — a lawyer for board member and state Sen. Katie Muth (D., Montgomery), an in-house critic of PSERS — said the fund’s statement was troubling.

“In that affidavit,” Mutchler said, “PSERS is acknowledging that they knew something was potentially wrong in the summer of 2020.” The key question, the lawyer said, was whether the board knew about it when it voted in December 2020 to approve the calculation.

“Is PSERS saying that they let a vote go forward when they knew there was a question” about the calculation?