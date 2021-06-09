Facing FBI probe, PSERS backtracks on disclosure that staffers were on both sides of real estate dealings

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

Amid an FBI investigation, the mammoth PSERS pension plan has disavowed as poorly worded an official disclosure form that said its top investment staff was also being paid by a firm hired to manage its real estate in Harrisburg.

The fund said that in fact no one on its staff had received any “additional compensation” even though the forms said they were paid employees of both the retirement plan and the realty firm. The $64 billion fund said it has filed replacement disclosures with the IRS “correcting this error.”

The plan’s announcement came in response to questions from Spotlight PA and The Inquirer — and after federal prosecutors had subpoenaed information about PSERS’ $1.6 million purchase of the former Harrisburg Patriot-News building at 812 Market St. near the plan’s office and purchases of other nearby properties.

PSERS said it has amended the required public disclosure forms for the nonprofit, 812 Market Inc. created in 2017 to hold the title to the Harrisburg real estate. Unamended, the forms say that PSERS’ chief investment officer, James H. Grossman Jr., and two of his staff are on an 812 Market Inc. board whose officers include top executives of PMI Property Management, Inc., the Harrisburg-area company that looks after the real estate.

While the original forms say in one section that Grossman and the others received no money through their board membership, the records also say elsewhere that he and the others, deputy Charles Spiller and senior real estate manager William Stalter, work for PMI and are paid by it.

“The officers and directors of 812 of Market Street, Inc. are employees of PMI Property Management, Inc…., ” the filings say in part. “PMI Property Management, Inc, pays the officers of 812 Market Street, Inc.”

Grossman is the highest-paid employee of the state of Pennsylvania, making $485,421 a year. Spiller (and another Grossman deputy) are the 2nd highest, making $399,611. Spiller is the fund’s leader on real estate investments and briefs its board on such buys. Stalter, who is also a real estate expert, is paid $241,801.

Efforts to reach the three PSERS officials were unsuccessful. The PMI executives, Eric Kunkle and David Dyson, declined comment. PMI was paid $30,000 yearly in the last fiscal year, to manage the properties. No one has been charged with any crime in connection with the federal probe of PSERS.

PSERS is short for the Pennsylvania School Employees’ Retirement System. One of the nation’s biggest pension plans, it sends out more than $6 billion in checks yearly to 265,000 former teachers and other retired staff from public schools. It is supported by its investments and by payments from working educators and taxpayers.

The image of the fund, which has faced growing criticism for its unremarkable investment returns, has taken a beating since news broke in March of the federal investigation. As Spotlight PA and The Inquirer have previously reported, federal prosecutors and the FBI are using a grand jury and subpoenas to investigate the Harrisburg real estate purchases, as well as the board’s adoption last year of a figure that falsely exaggerated its investment profits. The board later reversed course in April, and said it would require more recent school employees to pay more for their retirement, starting July 1.