FBI probe of massive Pa. pension fund seeks evidence of kickbacks or bribery

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

___

Federal prosecutors investigating Pennsylvania’s $64 billion public school pension fund are looking for evidence of kickbacks or bribery as they explore why the plan exaggerated investment returns and spent heavily to amass real estate in Harrisburg.

Subpoenas reviewed by Spotlight PA and The Philadelphia Inquirer demand information from the fund itself, its executive director, and at least three other senior officials. The documents lay bare the scope of the probe and reveal that prosecutors and the FBI are investigating possible “honest services” fraud and wire fraud.

Under a key 2010 U.S. Supreme Court ruling, criminal-law experts say, federal prosecutors must have proof of illegal payments to charge state officials with the crime of not providing honest service. Wire fraud involves using a phone or email to commit crimes.

The subpoenas naming individuals and reviewed by the news organizations seek grand jury testimony from fund executive director Glen Grell, chief financial officer Brian Carl, deputy chief investment officer Thomas Bauer, and chief auditing officer Mei Gentry. No one, including those served with subpoenas, has been accused of wrongdoing.

The subpoenas, dated March 24, were signed by Assistant U.S. Attorney Michelle Morgan, a 20-year Justice Department prosecutor appointed last fall to head the elite public corruption unit of the U.S. Attorney’s office in Philadelphia.

FBI agents have also been carrying out interviews, documents show, in the probe of PSERS, the Pennsylvania Public School Employees’ Retirement System. The pension fund is one of the nation’s largest. Every year, it sends more than $6 billion in pension checks to 265,000 retired teachers and other former educators.

The investigation is also probably “benefiting from the cooperation of an insider,” a defense lawyer has told PSERS board.

Asked about the probe, Evelyn Williams, a spokesperson for the pension fund, said it would have no comment, staying silent to protect the secrecy of its own internal inquiry and the federal one. The U.S. Attorney’s office has also declined to discuss the probe.

PSERS has hired three law firms to represent the agency and its board and to conduct an internal investigation. One Philadelphia firm, Morgan Lewis, quickly warned the fund that its members could face “catastrophic” consequences, including the immediate taxation of all future benefits, unless it corrected errors in its performance results.

Another firm, Pillsbury, of Washington, D.C., was the one that warned the fund about the possible informant within its ranks. It did so in a pitch letter to the board trying to land work.

Pillsbury attorney William M. Sullivan Jr., head of its corporate investigations and white-collar defense practice, advised the panel that the federal investigation could pose “real and significant risks for PSERS board members.”

Among other issues, he said the FBI was pursuing a possible cover-up — or, as he put it, “potential concealment of material information.”

On the other hand, Sullivan, a former federal prosecutor, said he had been “uniquely successful … in persuading government and regulatory authorities to decline to pursue criminal investigations.” He also promised Pillsbury could shield board members “from aggressive criminal investigative scrutiny.”