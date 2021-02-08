How some Pa. lawmakers score a ‘golden parachute’ to pad their pensions

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

Spotlight PA is an independent, non-partisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. A version of this story originally appeared in our free weekly newsletter.

Members of Pennsylvania’s Gaming Control Board, whose responsibilities include meeting once or twice a month — three times in busier months — have among the highest-paid positions in state government, with annual salaries topping $145,000.

It’s one of the best jobs in town — if you can get it. That is because ex-state legislators are frequently on the shortlist when there’s an opening.

Last week, Frank Dermody, the top House Democrat who lost reelection in 2020 after 30 years in the legislature, was appointed to a two-year term on the seven-member board.