Thousands of homeowners remain at risk as mortgage relief delays continue

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

The state agency overseeing Pennsylvania’s troubled mortgage relief program has leveled a slew of new accusations against the private contractor originally hired to run it as thousands of homeowners remain stuck in limbo and at risk of further financial harm.

The allegations represent a stark reversal from the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency. In January, the agency announced that it would end the contract March 31 and run the program itself, but pointedly avoided saying the company, Innovative Emergency Management, Inc., was at fault.

Spotlight PA reported in January that homeowners seeking help from the program faced waits as long as nine months and poor communication from caseworkers. Some applicants with overdue utility bills had their service shut off while waiting. Others watched their credit scores plummet as they fell months behind on mortgage payments because of the delays.

In a scathing letter dated March 1, PHFA leveled a series of new criticisms at the company, and ended the contract even sooner than planned. The housing agency now says the company failed to deliver what it had promised since the beginning. More recently, IEM prematurely denied assistance to some homeowners in an effort to close applications quickly, PHFA said.

In a 10-page response, a lawyer for IEM called the housing agency’s claims “factually and legally unfounded.” PHFA failed to establish any metrics to evaluate the company’s performance — as required by the contract — and insisted on “excessive” changes to the program, which led to “inevitable inefficiencies and delays,” the response said.