Pa. House lawmaker accused of sexual harassment says he will resign

Perez, her employer SEIU, state House Republicans including Major, Kennedy, and dozens of rank-and-file Democrats previously called on Zabel to resign. McClinton and other Democratic leaders said they took the “accusations seriously” but did not demand Zabel step down.

Zabel, an attorney who was first elected to a suburban Philadelphia district in 2018, initially rebuffed calls to resign, telling leadership he would seek inpatient treatment for an unnamed illness. He has not responded to Spotlight PA’s multiple requests for comment.

Major told Spotlight PA that in November 2022, Zabel put his arm around her, propositioned her, and then followed her out of a Harrisburg hotel bar where she, Zabel, and other lawmakers had been socializing.

“To the men listening to this, you will never understand the feeling of a man touching you, following you, making you feel incredibly uncomfortable and unsafe, and being able to do nothing about it,” Major said during a news conference Wednesday.

Major also said Wednesday that on the same night Zabel harassed her, he then “returned to the bar and tried to go upstairs” with another Republican lawmaker.

Spotlight PA spoke to that lawmaker, who requested anonymity to protect her privacy, and she confirmed the incident.

Major made the accusation just days after Perez publicly named Zabel as the lawmaker who she says sexually harassed her in 2019.

At a January meeting organized by then-state House Speaker Mark Rozzi (D., Berks), Perez said an unnamed lawmaker “decided to caress my leg while I was wearing a skirt all the while telling me he was impressed by my passion and knowledge of the issues we were discussing.”

She later identified the lawmaker as Zabel in an interview with Spotlight PA. The news outlet corroborated the incident with another source who witnessed the incident, and viewed a text message from the next morning in which Zabel apologized for his “bad manners.”

Kennedy was Zabel’s campaign manager during his initial bid for office. In an essay and in a conversation with Spotlight PA, she described an incident at a fundraiser in which Zabel, who she says had been drinking, put his arm around her waist “in a way that a person would do that to their partner.”

Kennedy said she assumed that Zabel confused her with his wife, moved away from Zabel, and that he apologized.

“I don’t think that it was necessarily intentional,” Kennedy said. “But I think that due to some drinking that had been happening, that very much confused the situation for him.”