Budget negotiations will determine fate of shrinking rebate program for older Pennsylvanians

For years, a handful of lawmakers from both parties tried to address the program’s declining numbers, but those bills mostly died in committee. In the current session, legislators have already introduced at least eight bills that would increase the income limits to qualify for the program, or ensure that recipients do not lose out because of Social Security cost-of-living adjustments.

The problem looms particularly large this year. In response to soaring inflation, the federal government approved a 5.9% increase in Social Security benefits for 2022 — the largest boost in 40 years. Unless the income limits for the state program are updated this year, that extra money will prevent many people who usually receive rebates from qualifying.

The state Department of Revenue, which administers the program, estimates that roughly 11,000 fewer people would receive rebates this year compared with 2022.

Virginia Kerr, 66, received a property tax rebate for the first time last year, a modest but welcome financial cushion, she said. This year, she worries that the Social Security cost-of-living adjustment could stop her from qualifying again. “These amounts are really not fair for seniors.”