This year’s budget overturns local bans on rodeos. No Pa. lawmaker will take credit

Under a little-noticed provision in the new state budget, Pennsylvania municipalities will be forced to allow rodeo events to take place in their borders even if local lawmakers have voted to restrict them.

Only one place in the commonwealth appears to fit this description: Pittsburgh, which more than 30 years ago banned the use of some tools to control animals, including electric prods and spurs.

The language is tucked into the nearly 140-page fiscal code, an omnibus piece of legislation that authorizes the state to spend money. The code passed with wide bipartisan support and was signed by Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro in mid-July.

No elected official approached by Spotlight PA was willing to speak on the record about the measure, and none took credit for its inclusion. Because of how it passed, no one had to put their name to it.

Code bills are typically negotiated in secret by top leaders and unveiled shortly before lawmakers begin voting. This secrecy and speed make code bills an easy way for lawmakers to enact controversial policies that have nothing to do with the budget with little public notice. A 2020 code bill provision banned then-Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a Democrat, from hanging most flags off his Capitol balcony (he had displayed flags promoting LGBTQ pride and cannabis).

The new budget allows certain rodeo-hosting companies to pick up to 12 days per calendar year to host a “ticketed, public” rodeo or “rodeo-related event,” even if local rules ban or constrain the events. During those 12 days, any local rodeo regulations “shall not apply.” The law applies only to rodeos hosted by entities that operate in at least 10 states each year and in venues with capacities of at least 2,500.

The measure was backed by Professional Bull Riders, a Colorado-based organization that oversees hundreds of bull-riding competitions across the U.S. and internationally.

Spokesperson Andrew Giangola told Spotlight PA that the group is “very excited about the prospect of bringing our events to more fans and markets in Pennsylvania” and that the organization has “supported efforts to pave the way for PBR events in any city in the state.”

The group hired a powerful ally to work on its behalf in Harrisburg: Allegheny Strategy Partners. The lobbying firm’s partners include Joe Scarnati, the onetime president of the state Senate. Professional Bull Riders paid the firm more than $22,000 to bend legislators’ ears between May 2023 — when it registered to lobby — and March 2024, according to Pennsylvania Department of State records.

Pittsburgh is not the only U.S. jurisdiction to restrict rodeos. San Francisco has banned them, as has Baltimore County, Maryland. Los Angeles is considering a ban, according to the Los Angeles Times.

There’s little independent data on animal welfare within rodeos and rodeo-related sports. Older studies, done in conjunction with rodeo organizations, have found low injury rates for animals. But advocates for animals point to poor conditions for animals in transit between events, and anecdotal incidents of animals being maimed or killed during competitions.