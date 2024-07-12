Compromises on education spending, tax cuts, and transit headline Pa.’s $47.6B budget

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

Pennsylvania lawmakers have sent Gov. Josh Shapiro a $47.6 billion budget that increases public education spending, funnels new dollars into economic development, provides a one-time boost for transit systems, and creates a new college scholarship program.

Education defined budget conversations more than any other issue this year, as lawmakers grappled over how to handle a state appellate court ruling that found the commonwealth unconstitutionally underfunds public school districts.

The final deal boosts K-12 education funding by more than $1 billion. Much of that increased investment is targeted at the state’s poorest school districts, though the total is less than what Shapiro, other Democrats, and advocates say is needed.

The deal between the Democratic governor, narrowly Democratic-controlled state House, and Republican-led state Senate was finished two weeks after the June 30 deadline and coalesced after a string of talks that ran late into the night.

“This agreed upon budget delivers on bipartisan priorities to invest in our students, create safer communities, grow our economy, cut taxes and costs, responsibly spend taxpayer dollars, and build a better future with more freedom and opportunity for all Pennsylvanians,” Shapiro said in a statement.

The final budget is also notable for what it doesn’t include. It doesn’t cut the personal income tax or appropriate taxpayer money for private school vouchers, as state Senate Republicans wanted. Nor does it OK any of the revenue-generating ideas pitched by Shapiro, like legalizing recreational cannabis or regulating slot-like skill games.

Here’s more on what the budget does and doesn’t do:

More money for transit

Whether to increase funding for public transit systems emerged as a late sticking point in talks.

Transit systems across the country have warned of an impending fiscal cliff as federal stimulus dollars run out. The issue is especially dire for large systems like Philadelphia’s SEPTA and Pittsburgh’s PRT, which have said they would have to cut services if they didn’t get more state money. Systems in every corner of the commonwealth say they are similarly stressed.

In his February budget address, Shapiro pitched a $283 million increase for buses, subways, and medical transportation, an idea first proposed by state House Democrats. State Senate Republicans expressed skepticism, saying such an increase would need to be tied to more aid for roads and bridges or funded by an independent revenue source.

GOP leaders at one point suggested regulating and taxing slot-like skill games — already seen in corner stores and taverns across Pennsylvania — and using the revenue to fund transit, but gaming’s complicated politics sank the idea.

Still, the issue remained a top priority for state House Democrats. The final deal provides a one-time boost of $80.5 million to transit agencies.

“I don’t see how we can leave businesses and transit users in the lurch,” state House Majority Leader Matt Bradford (D., Montgomery) told Spotlight PA on Tuesday.

Site development dollars and permitting reform

State lawmakers did approve one of Shapiro’s key asks: $500 million to provide grants or loans to developers or local government agencies so they can prepare sites for industrial or mixed-use projects.

His administration will hand out $400 million to applicants, while the rest will be handled by a state board with legislative appointees.

Shapiro has argued the program will help make Pennsylvania more competitive as a location for economic projects with other states. State Senate Majority Leader Joe Pittman (R., Indiana) countered that quicker permits would be more helpful.

In the end, Pittman also got his wish, as lawmakers approved a streamlined process for businesses to apply for certain air, water, and land disturbance permits. Under the program, the state Department of Environmental Protection will select a third-party expert to review an applicant’s permit request if the applicant pays for an expedited review. The agency must also set up an online portal so applicants can view permit statuses.