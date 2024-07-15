Legal marijuana, big tax cuts, and minimum wage: This year’s Pa. budget losers

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

As they wrapped up votes on Pennsylvania’s new $47.6 billion budget last week, lawmakers agreed the plan wouldn’t make anyone completely happy.

The deal increases spending on public education for this fiscal year, but doesn’t guarantee future bumps. It sends more money to transit systems, but not enough to alleviate their concerns. Other major goals for both parties fell by the wayside: Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro didn’t get recreational marijuana or a tax on skill games; legislative Democrats didn’t get a minimum wage increase; legislative Republicans didn’t get tax cuts.

“This was a good budget. It’s not a perfect budget. It’s not perfect for us. It’s not perfect for the Democrats, but it is the state of where we are in Pennsylvania,” state Senate President Pro Tempore Kim Ward (R., Westmoreland) told reporters Thursday night after both chambers passed the budget bills.

Though no one filled their bingo card, plenty made it into the final plan, which passed nearly two weeks after the June 30 deadline.

Along with new funding for education, which mostly went to poor schools, lawmakers agreed to new oversight measures on cyber charter schools. Republicans got some long-sought changes intended to speed up the environmental permitting process. And Shapiro notched a win on one of his key asks, securing $500 million to better prepare sites for industrial projects.

But many more priorities fell by the wayside. Here are the biggest ones.

Both parties’ big education asks

Education has been a centerpiece of Pennsylvania’s budget talks since 2023, when a Commonwealth Court judge ruled that the state’s funding scheme is so inequitable it violates the constitution. Without prescribing an exact remedy, the judge ordered lawmakers to fix the problem.

After making what lawmakers framed as a down payment for schools last year, many Democrats had hoped to include a more concrete plan for the future in this deal. A bill advanced by state House Democrats included a $5 billion commitment that would have been doled out over seven years. The money would have been distributed through a formula to school districts with high levels of students experiencing poverty and other challenges.

That number roughly represented what the plaintiffs in the funding case said was necessary to satisfy the ruling, but Republicans balked at committing to that much sustained spending. The final plan includes $1 billion in new funding for K-12 education, namely some increases to existing line items for basic and special education, and a significant chunk earmarked for a new “adequacy” supplement for the poorest schools. It doesn’t include future commitments.

“In our view, we have more than met the edict of the Commonwealth Court opinion,” state Senate Majority Leader Joe Pittman (R., Indiana) told reporters.

Two groups that helped bring the initial lawsuit, the Education Law Center and the Public Interest Law Center, issued a joint statement arguing lawmakers needed to make a more permanent change.

“The funds distributed this year through the new adequacy formula are critical, desperately needed, and will be used to hire the teachers, tutors, and counselors that students deserve,” they wrote.

But “the Pennsylvania Constitution requires more,” they added — specifically a timeline for increasing future spending.

Public education advocates are also frustrated by the new formula that determines how much supplemental funding schools will receive.

These advocates, along with Democrats, wanted to measure poverty using both census data and data that districts report on student eligibility for programs like cash assistance or Medicaid. These district-collected data are key, they argued, because it’s difficult to measure the amount of poverty in a district using only census data. Census data use a small sample size and include children who aren’t sent to public schools.

But Republicans criticized the district data as unreliable, a concern other stakeholders, including state Department of Education staffers, had previously raised. The GOP ultimately won out: The final formula just uses census data.

Meanwhile, taxpayer funding for private school vouchers, a top issue for state Senate Republicans, didn’t end up in the final deal. Shapiro supports the creation of such vouchers, but killed such a proposal last year to get state House Democrats on board with the budget. That decision led to a six-month impasse.

Ward blamed Shapiro for her caucus’ voucher push falling short this year, saying Thursday night that the governor “wasn’t going to use his bully pulpit to help us get that through the House.”

The Shapiro administration, which usually declined to comment on specifics while closed-door budget talks played out, also publicly rejected a GOP proposal to allow parents with children in private school to deduct up to $8,000 in such expenses from their state tax return.

Meanwhile, the budget’s lack of funding for child care worker recruitment and investment disappointed early childhood education groups.

The deal puts money toward a tax credit for businesses that help workers pay for child care, and also contributes new funds to the Pre-K Counts and Head Start Supplemental Assistance Programs. But advocacy groups Pre-K for PA and Start Strong PA said those moves fell short.

Programs like the tax credit, they wrote in a joint statement, are “a demand-side solution, helping families afford care. Pennsylvania must also invest in the supply side — stopping the exodus of child care teachers — for these tax credits to be effective.”