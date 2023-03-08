Who’s on the ballot in Pa.’s 2023 primary elections?

It’s clear those vying for a seat on the Pennsylvania Supreme Court or a term as Philadelphia’s mayor will face contested races in the primaries as the last day for candidates to file concluded Tuesday.

Statewide, the top-of-the-ticket race is for an open seat on the state Supreme Court, a panel that has settled high-profile election-related lawsuits in the past several years, including efforts by Republicans to block Joe Biden’s victory in 2020’s presidential election. Both Republicans and Democrats will compete in contested primaries for the position.

On the Democratic side, two judges on the state Superior Court filed petitions to run. They are Daniel McCaffery, of Philadelphia, and Deborah Kunselman, of Beaver County. The Superior Court handles appeals from county courts in criminal and civil cases.

On the Republican side, Montgomery County’s president judge, Carolyn Caluccio, filed, as did Commonwealth Court Judge Patricia McCullough. McCullough, of Allegheny County, also ran for state Supreme Court in 2021 and lost in the primary.

Democrats now hold a four-to-two majority on the high court after the death last year of Max Baer, a Democrat who was chief justice.