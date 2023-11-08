‘It’s our duty to vote’: Vignettes from Election Day 2023 in the Philly region

On Tuesday, Philadelphia saw some history-making elections.
Cherelle Parker was elected as Philly’s 100th mayor — making history as the first woman and the first Black woman to hold the post.
Rue Landau became Philadelphia’s first-ever openly LGBTQ City Council member, and Kendra Brooks and Nicolas O’Rourke won at-large seats on Philly City Council, marking a historic win for the Working Families Party.
Democrats had a big night in the Philly suburbs, retaining control over the Bucks, Chester, and Montgomery counties’ Board of Commissioners, as well as Delaware County Council.
Also in the burbs, Stefan Roots (D) won Chester’s mayoral race, and Ed Brown (D) was elected as Upper Darby’s first Black mayor.
Statewide, Democrat Daniel McCaffery (D) beat Carolyn Carluccio (R) for Pa.’s open state Supreme Court seat. On Commonwealth Court, Matt Wolf (D) beat Megan Martin (R), and Dems Jill Beck and Timika Lane won open Superior Court seats.
In the Garden State, Democrats retained control of the Legislature.
