Elections 2023

‘It’s our duty to vote’: Vignettes from Election Day 2023 in the Philly region

Here's a look at some of the scenes that unfolded on Election Day, in photos.

The West Powelton Drum Squad performs at Cherelle Parker’s election night party. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

On Tuesday, Philadelphia saw some history-making elections.

Cherelle Parker was elected as Philly’s 100th mayor — making history as the first woman and the first Black woman to hold the post.

Cherelle Parker celebrates her win
Cherelle Parker celebrates her victory in the Philadelphia mayoral race. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
Posters that read ''Cherelle Parker for mayor'' are seen on a campaign stage
Parker has been elected as Philadelphia's 100th mayor, becoming the first woman to hold the office. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
Democratic mayoral candidate Cherelle Parker visits a polling place in Philadelphia
Democratic mayoral candidate Cherelle Parker visits a polling place in Philadelphia, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Cherelle Parker celebrates her victory in the Philadelphia mayoral race.
Cherelle Parker celebrates her victory in the Philadelphia mayoral race. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
Cherelle Parker supporters at the Sheet Metal Workers Local 19 celebrate
Cherelle Parker supporters at the Sheet Metal Workers Local 19 celebrate as the race for mayor of Philadelphia is called in her favor. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
Gail Hightower-Neal (left) and Donielle Martin
Gail Hightower-Neal (left) and Donielle Martin came out to the election night party at the Sheet Metal Workers Local 19 to support their sorority sister, Cherelle Parker, who was elected mayor of Philadelphia. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
Democratic mayoral candidate Cherelle Parker speaks during an election night event party
Democratic mayoral candidate Cherelle Parker speaks during an election night event party in Philadelphia, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
David Oh speaks onstage
Philadelphia mayoral candidate, David Oh, conceded to Mayor-elect Cherelle Parker at his campaign party on Election Day, November 7, 2023. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
A political sign reads
A sign for Philadelphia Republican mayoral candidate, David Oh, at the Kearney School in the Northern Liberties neighborhood on Election Day eve, November 7, 2023. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
North Philadelphia residents Lamont T. Coley (left) and Raymond Brown (right) outside of a polling station
North Philadelphia residents Lamont T. Coley (left) and Raymond Brown (right) were out at a Fairmount polling place canvassing for Republican mayoral candidate David Oh on Election Day, November 7, 2023. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
Workers from the Philadelphia City Commissioner’s transfer mail-in ballots
Workers from the Philadelphia City Commissioner’s transfer mail ballots for counting as polls close on Election Day, November 7, 2023. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

Rue Landau became Philadelphia’s first-ever openly LGBTQ City Council member, and Kendra Brooks and Nicolas O’Rourke won at-large seats on Philly City Council, marking a historic win for the Working Families Party.

Rue Landau
Democratic Councilmember at-large candidate Rue Landau celebrated with her family and supporters at Cockatoo on Election Night as results confirmed her seat at City Hall. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

Democrats had a big night in the Philly suburbs, retaining control over the Bucks, Chester, and Montgomery counties’ Board of Commissioners, as well as Delaware County Council.

Also in the burbs, Stefan Roots (D) won Chester’s mayoral race, and Ed Brown (D) was elected as Upper Darby’s first Black mayor.

Montgomery County Democrats Jamila Winder and Neil Makhija celebrate next to the podium with their families.
Montgomery County Democrats Jamila Winder and Neil Makhija celebrate next to the podium with their families. (Kenny Cooper/WHYY)

Statewide, Democrat Daniel McCaffery (D) beat Carolyn Carluccio (R) for Pa.’s open state Supreme Court seat. On Commonwealth Court, Matt Wolf (D) beat Megan Martin (R), and Dems Jill Beck and Timika Lane won open Superior Court seats.

A Philadelphia voter poses for a photo outside their polling place
Bruce White voted on Election Day at the Summit Presbyterian Church. "It's our duty to vote," he said. (Kristen Mosbrucker-Garza/WHYY)
A dog is seen outside a polling station
Puppies were aplenty around polling stations this Election Day in Philadelphia. (Kristen Mosbrucker-Garza/WHYY)
A voter outstretches their arms in front of their polling station
Barbara Bailey, a voter in West Oak Lane, stands outside the Masjidullah - The Center for Human Excellence, where Cherelle Parker cast her vote on Election Day. (Kristen Mosbrucker-Garza/WHYY)

In the Garden State, Democrats retained control of the Legislature.

Follow our continuing live coverage on WHYY.org, the WHYY App, and WHYY-FM 90.9.

A polling place at Moorestown Township Town Hall in Burlington County, New Jersey.
A polling place at Moorestown Township Town Hall in Burlington County, New Jersey. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

