With this victory, Democrats continue to hold all five seats on Delaware County Council — a complete shutout of the Delco GOP.

Prior to 2017, no Democrats had ever served on the county council.

The Republicans ran on a platform focusing on public safety and fiscal responsibility.

The county council will have their hands full in 2024 as the county navigates a string of local hospital ward closures, a failing hospital system on deadline to find a buyer, and the continued implementation of the county’s newest department and initiatives.