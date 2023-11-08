Democrats keep complete control of Delaware County Council
The three incumbent candidates, who led Democrats to the party’s first Delaware County Council majority since the Civil War, won their re-election bid.
The three women, who spearheaded Delaware County Democrats’ first Council majority since the Civil War, won their re-election bid.
Incumbent Democratic Councilmembers Dr. Monica Taylor, Elaine Paul Schaefer, and Christine Reuther defeated Republican challengers Bill Dennon, Jeffrey Jones, and Joy Schwartz.
The Democratic candidates ran on a ticket that touted their first-term successes: the creation of the county’s first health department, deprivatization of the George W. Hill Correctional Facility, and the expansion of the trail system.
With this victory, Democrats continue to hold all five seats on Delaware County Council — a complete shutout of the Delco GOP.
Prior to 2017, no Democrats had ever served on the county council.
The Republicans ran on a platform focusing on public safety and fiscal responsibility.
The county council will have their hands full in 2024 as the county navigates a string of local hospital ward closures, a failing hospital system on deadline to find a buyer, and the continued implementation of the county’s newest department and initiatives.
