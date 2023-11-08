Four years ago, Democrats made history in Chester County when they scored their first majority on the Board of Commissioners.

Incumbent Democratic Commissioners Marian Moskowitz and Josh Maxwell pulled off the feat again Tuesday night, defeating the Republican ticket and winning their re-election bid.

Moskowitz, a local business owner and real estate developer, and Maxwell, the former mayor of Phoenixville, faced an uphill battle after being sworn in as commissioners in 2020, during a global pandemic.