Democrats Marian Moskowitz, Josh Maxwell and Republican Eric Roe win Chester County Board of Commissioners race
Democrats Marian Moskowitz and Josh Maxwell and Republican Eric Roe will serve as the next Chester County Board of Commissioners.
Four years ago, Democrats made history in Chester County when they scored their first majority on the Board of Commissioners.
Incumbent Democratic Commissioners Marian Moskowitz and Josh Maxwell pulled off the feat again Tuesday night, defeating the Republican ticket and winning their re-election bid.
Moskowitz, a local business owner and real estate developer, and Maxwell, the former mayor of Phoenixville, faced an uphill battle after being sworn in as commissioners in 2020, during a global pandemic.
Their reelection campaign focused on accomplishments such as the ongoing creation of the Schuylkill River Passenger Rail Authority and their work on ensuring the integrity of local elections.
Because the Chester County Board of Commissioners requires minority party representation, the top vote-getter on the Republican ticket, Eric Roe won the remaining seat on the three-person board. His running mate, David Sommers, did not secure enough votes.
In the weeks leading up to the election, the four candidates focused in on housing affordability, land preservation, government spending, and public safety as the main campaign issues.
