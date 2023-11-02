What questions do you have about the 2023 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

All three seats in Chester County’s highest-elected office are up for grabs. The Chester County commissioners serve as chief policy makers and fiscal managers for Pennsylvania’s wealthiest county.

Four years ago, for the first time in history, a Democratic majority gained control of the county seat. Incumbent Democratic Commissioners Marian Moskowitz and Josh Maxwell are running for re-election as they continue to chart a new path for the board.

After losing control of the body in 2019, the GOP is challenging the Democrats with a ticket led by Republicans Eric Roe and David Sommers. Incumbent Republican Commissioner Michelle Kichline announced that she would not be seeking re-election. With issues ranging from open space preservation and a growing emergency health care desert, Chester County voters will have a lot to think about.

Marian Moskowitz

Bio and experience

Before she was sworn in as chair of the Chester County Board of Commissioners in 2020, Moskowitz worked for decades as a business owner and local real estate developer. She is currently on the boards of West Chester University, SEPTA, and the People’s Light Theater.

In recent years, Moskowitz has been heavily involved with the creation of the Schuylkill River Passenger Rail Authority, an effort to restore passenger rail service to connect Reading to Philadelphia.

In 2021, former Gov. Tom Wolf appointed Moskowitz to serve on the Board of Governors of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education.

“I love what I do every day. I get to help people. They don’t know the impact that we have on their lives, but it makes me feel good,” Moskowitz said. “I love this county. I have things to offer it and I’d like the opportunity to continue on that path.”

Accomplishments

During her time in real estate, Moskowitz said she played a significant role in the development of the Franklin Commons in Phoenixville.

It was an old industrial building and Moskowitz and her husband converted it to an educational campus.

It has become a place “where people can start in various ages and get an education all under one roof and have daycare and music and drama — all kinds of things. It’s a life cycle building,” she said. “That is something that I’m very proud of.”

Reflecting back on her tenure as chair of the Board of Commissioners, she said she and her running mate have had to deal with six crises in just four years.

In spite of the external turmoil, Moskowitz is proud of the work that the board has done around mental health, the proposed rollout of the county’s first mobile mental health crisis units, and election access.

“We’ve installed 13 drop boxes in the county,” Moskowitz said. “We’ve done a major education program with videos, so every person in the county can go on our website and see the videos and learn the whole process of voting from beginning to end.”

Reason for running

Moskowitz said her motivation to run for re-election is driven by unfinished business and new ventures.

“Josh and I have prioritized good government,” she said. “We’ve changed the way we budget in the county and we’re saving money and being really responsible with our taxpayer dollars.”

From addressing climate change to protecting open space, Moskowitz said the county still has a ways to go. She wants to bring affordable and attainable housing to the county.

“We’ve had a lot of really great accomplishments and I hope to continue that work,” Moskowitz said.

Josh Maxwell

Bio and experience

The Downingtown resident and West Chester University graduate previously served three terms as mayor of his hometown. At 26 years old, Maxwell was the youngest mayor in Downingtown history.

But that was more than a decade ago. He’s also worked in the private sector.

“I worked for an international development company who’s a contractor for the Department of State mostly on projects in Africa,” Maxwell said.

In addition to his duties on the county Board of Commissioners, Maxwell serves on several boards including the Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission and the Chester County Conservation District.

Accomplishments

Maxwell said he’s particularly proud of the work that addressed the closures of Brandywine and Jennersville hospitals at the height of the pandemic.

ChristianaCare recently unveiled plans to reopen Jennersville as a micro-hospital, and Penn Medicine has already signed a letter of intent to acquire Brandywine from Tower Health.

“Coatesville just hasn’t had the same access to healthcare that the rest of the county and a lot of the rest of southeast Pa. has had,” Maxwell said. “So when the hospital closed we really wanted to get to work to find a high capacity provider that Coatesville deserves — that’s going to take care of people there from the health perspective, but also employ people for decades [and] for generations.”

Maxwell said that Penn Medicine’s interest in saving the Coatesville VA Medical Center, and potentially operating a hospital there, is something he’s proud of, if it all comes together.

Reason for running

Maxwell said working through the pandemic showed county officials that they have the power to accomplish a lot, if they all work together.

Having spoken to voters and watching everything unfold in real-time, Maxwell said high inflation has raised the alarm on housing costs in Chester County.

“There’s a lot of fear that our kids won’t be able to stay here and won’t be able to afford to live in Chester County,” he said. “And we don’t have the transportation assets that some of the other suburban counties have. Coatesville still doesn’t have Regional Rail and it deserves it.”

He said the county must walk a tightrope of encouraging new housing while preserving the natural resources that make up the county’s rural character.

“There’s a lot of this county that doesn’t get touched very often from government, doesn’t have access to food or hospitals and things like that and we still need to build those connections,” Maxwell said.