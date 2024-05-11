Pa. trooper who arrested LGBTQ+ leaders in Philly no longer works for state police

The state trooper who arrested two LGBTQ+ leaders after a contentious traffic stop in Philadelphia is no longer employed by the Pennsylvania state police, officials said Friday.

Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Adam Reed said the trooper, who has not been named, no longer works for the agency, though it’s unclear whether he was fired and when he left the job.

“I can say as of today, he’s no longer employed. I can’t offer any additional information, as we don’t comment on personnel matters,” Reed said.

In March, Celena Morrison and husband Darius McLean were arrested after a traffic stop on an elevated stretch of highway in the city, part of which was captured on video. Morrison heads the city’s Office of LGBT Affairs and McLean runs an LGBTQ+ community center in the city.

The arrests led Mayor Cherelle Parker to weigh in, calling the exchange between the trooper, who appears to be white, and the Black couple “very concerning.”

The Pennsylvania State Troopers Association criticized the state police for not standing behind the trooper.