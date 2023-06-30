Penn Medicine to offer VA services at former Brandywine Hospital

Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover.

Penn Medicine already has ideas for the Brandywine Hospital in Coatesville. The health system, which recently signed a letter of intent to acquire Brandywine from Tower Health, said it is currently busy working on addressing needs at the Corporal Michael J. Crescenz VA Medical Center campus in Philadelphia and the Coatesville VA Medical Center. They are partnering with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to serve the communities.

But this initiative also outlines Penn Medicine’s plans “for the operation of VA services for outpatient, acute mental health, and long-term care on the Brandywine Hospital Campus,” according to the company’s press release on Wednesday.

Kevin Mahoney, CEO of the University of Pennsylvania Health System, told the Philadelphia Inquirer that Penn has no interest in reopening inpatient beds at Brandywine Hospital.

In June, the Coatesville-based Alliance for Health Equity released a summary report of the hospital closure’s impact on health equity in Greater Coatesville, which was based on feedback from more than 1,100 respondents. Along with gaps in services and access issues, the report highlighted “the vital need for a local community hospital to serve the Greater Coatesville area and beyond.”

Nicholas Torres, interim president and CEO of the organization, would not comment on whether Penn’s plans fit the bill for the “community hospital” as he wasn’t involved in the transaction, but he said he’s proud of the work that has been done in the surrounding area to address the social determinants of health since Brandywine closed.

“I think we’ve built up this last 18 months a fantastic infrastructure that really addresses issues or gaps that were there before,” Torres said.

He said he’s excited to see a hospital coming back to Coatesville.

“It’s a new hospital coming back with a coordinated, integrated system of care for the residents of Coatesville. And when you combine those two different things, you’re going to see Coatesville looking healthier and healthier as the things come back,” Torres said.