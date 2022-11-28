Chester County Commissioner Michelle Kichline will not seek re-election in 2023

One of Chester County’s commissioners will be throwing in the towel after nearly a decade of service.

Michelle Kichline, the lone Republican on the Chester County Board of Commissioners, will not be seeking re-election in 2023. However, she said this should come by no surprise to those who know her ideals.

“I firmly believe that elected officials should have limited terms. I will, at the end of my tenure, which will be the end of next year, I will have served for nine years,” Kichline said.

She was initially appointed in 2014 for one year to fill a vacant seat. Kichline has since been elected to two more terms.

“I knew this was not a permanent position, but I’ve loved it. It’s been terrific. I grew up in Chester County and it’s really been a tremendous honor to serve as a county commissioner,” Kichline said.