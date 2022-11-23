Second person dies after hanging in Yeadon police custody, as Morcho family files lawsuit

A 34-year-old woman who hanged herself in Yeadon Borough police custody on Election Day has died. A borough spokesperson confirmed her death on Tuesday.

The woman sustained life-threatening injuries after she hanged herself while in police custody. She was arrested following a domestic incident. During her encounter with law enforcement, she repeatedly told officers that she was suffering from a mental health episode and she would kill herself if placed in a holding cell.

The woman was hospitalized at Pennsylvania Presbyterian Medical Center in West Philadelphia, where she has since succumbed to her injuries.

She is the second person to hang themselves in Yeadon’s holding cells in just the last four months. The community is demanding answers.

Lawyers representing the estate of Shawn Morcho, the 22-year-old man who took his life in July, filed an amended complaint against the borough, police department, and several individual officers.

A borough spokesperson declined to comment on pending litigation.

Attorney Scott Bonebrake filed the original lawsuit in August. He brought in James Famiglio to serve as co-counsel due to his experience dealing with hangings at the George W. Hill Correctional Facility in Delaware County.

“We’re asking for relief. Normally, it’s in money damages, which this case is about, but if you look at the complaint, it says basically, the family is looking for answers,” Famiglio said.