Coatesville signs 3-year agreement with firefighter union

The city of Coatesville and a union representing its firefighters recently struck a three-year deal, addressing pay raises, full- and part-time labor issues and recruitment efforts.

This is the first time in 25 years that the city and Coatesville Professional Firefighters IAFF Local 3790 have been able to sign a contract without going to arbitration.

“Through the collective give and take from both sides, we were able to make it a reality,” said Michael Boub, union president and city firefighter in Tuesday’s press release. “This was all done while keeping the safety of our residents and firefighters the number one priority.”

Founded in 1871, the Coatesville Fire Department has a storied history. It is staffed by both career and volunteer firefighters. Like fire companies nationwide, suburban fire companies, including that of Coatesville, are experiencing staffing shortages and funding woes.

“We feel this new agreement signifies our pledge to honor their selfless dedication.” Coatesville city manager James Logan said in Tuesday’s announcement.

City Council signed the union contract at its May 13 public meeting — which came less than a month after officials greenlit an ordinance to centralize fire personnel at the Washington Hose Company to allow for better coordination between fire and EMS personnel.