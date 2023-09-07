Pennsylvania removes email database of public employees

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

Pennsylvania officials have removed a searchable, online database of state employee emails, narrowing the ways the public can reach the people who work for commonwealth agencies.

The state Office of Administration, which oversees cybersecurity for state government agencies, took down the directory in May because it posed a security risk, said communications director Dan Egan.

“Having every Commonwealth employee email address publicly available in a searchable directory represents a cybersecurity risk and is not a best practice since phishing emails are increasing in frequency and represent the number one threat vector Commonwealth employees face today,” Egan wrote in an emailed statement.

The state still provides an online phone directory of state employees, and department websites feature some general email addresses and contact forms for public use.

The email directory launched in 2012, and gave the public a way to directly contact employees who work for various state departments.

But making thousands of email addresses easily accessible also opened up employees to phishing attacks, Egan said. Phishing attacks use trick links to gain access to credentials or sensitive data. Phished government accounts can put state services and finances at risk.

“Today’s bad actors are increasingly sophisticated in their tactics and often conduct research on specific individuals to craft targeted phishing messages,” he said.

Filters on Pennsylvania email accounts blocked 400 million potentially malicious messages in the past 12 months, according to Egan, a total that represents nearly half of all mail government employees received.

Malicious emails can include phishing emails, scam emails, and other unwanted or unsolicited messages, Egan said.

Data breaches originating with a government’s own employees are a top concern among cybersecurity officials, said Susan MacManus, a political scientist whose research has examined the tension between transparency and security in local governments.

That concern has only grown as individual employees of state and local governments have come under increased scrutiny for their part in administering controversial policy or politicized processes like elections, MacManus said.

“That’s the essence of the cybersecurity issue,” she said, “individual rights versus the right of the public to know, which means you have the right to privacy versus the public’s right to have transparency.”

There are protections, such as filters that disable links and attachments, that government agencies can deploy against email-based cyber attacks, said Herbert Lin, a cyber policy and security researcher at Stanford University.

But cybersecurity measures are inherently inconvenient, Lin said, and attempts to thwart “the bad guy” can also hinder a member of the public. Plus, they cost money.

“So, there is a sense in which it’s fundamentally an unresolvable dilemma,” he said. “The only thing you can do is to strike a balance…and how you choose to balance them is a question of politics and policy.”

While the Pennsylvania email directory is no longer available, other government agencies still provide employee contact information online. The website of the Office of Open Records, for example, lists contact information for agency open records officers in every state department, county, and municipality.