What to know about the federal workforce under Trump

Since President Donald Trump began his second term last month, he has focused on dramatically reducing the federal workforce at a breakneck pace.

From dismantling the U.S. Agency for International Development to offering a mass deferred resignation plan, Trump’s Republican administration has released executive orders and memos aimed at substantially reshaping the size of government and where its employees work.

Here’s what to know about the federal workforce, its job protections and the process of cutting back on its ranks.

How big is the federal workforce, and where are workers located?

The civilian federal workforce, not including military personnel and postal workers, comprises about 2.4 million people.

While a chunk of federal workers, about 20%, are in Washington, D.C., and the neighboring states of Maryland and Virginia, more than 80% are distributed outside the region.

What’s the difference between civil servants and political appointees?

Civil servants are the vast majority of federal workers. They’re generally hired through an application process and have strong protections once in their positions.

Political appointees, who number roughly 4,000, serve at the discretion of the president and can be dismissed at will by the chief executive.

“Civil servants tend to be in their jobs as careers, some of them for decades,” said Elaine Kamarck, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution who worked in President Bill Clinton’s Democratic administration when about 426,000 federal jobs were cut over more than eight years in a deliberative effort aimed at reinventing government.

How does firing work in the federal government?

It’s not easy to fire the vast majority of federal workers — they have considerable job security with a long legal history.

Federal employees who are not political appointees have strong protections designed to prevent political whims from clearing out the workforce. The protections have grown over time, under leadership of both major political parties.

“The president definitely has his work cut out for him,” said Donald Kettl, a professor emeritus and former dean of the University of Maryland School of Public Policy.

Federal workers are entitled to due process, which means they can challenge disciplinary actions through a formal process. They have to be notified of the allegations against them and allowed to respond and present their side.

“You have to build a record to fire somebody, and that doesn’t often happen,” Kamarck said.