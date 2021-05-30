This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

After Pennsylvania’s biggest pension plan botched a crucial financial calculation, the FBI launched an investigation, the fund’s board began its own probe, and 100,000 public school employees suddenly faced paying more into the retirement system.

Now The Inquirer and Spotlight PA have obtained new internal fund documents that shed light on that consequential mistake. The material traces the error to “data corruption” in just one month — April 2015 — over the near-decade-long period reviewed for the calculation.

The error was small. It falsely boosted the $64 billion PSERS fund’s performance by only about a third of a percentage point over a financial quarter. Even so, it was just enough to wrongly lift the fund’s financial returns over a key state-mandated hurdle used to gauge performance.

The documents reveal that a fund consultant, Aon, blamed the mistake on its clerical staff for inputting bad data. The material also shows that even though the fund hired a consultant, the ACA Compliance Group, to check the calculations, the consultant made only limited checks, and skipped over the month with the critical errors.

Experts say the fund pursued a flawed path from the beginning. They said the plan executives erred months before the bungled calculation by rejecting a warning that it avoid unaudited numbers — those not verified by independent analysts. That choice to use new, untested numbers had the effect of making results look better than they really were. Then, these critics said, PSERS hamstrung the ACA review by limiting its scope.

As Robert Lavenberg, a CPA and lawyer who formerly headed the accounting giant BDO’s pension audits, said: If PSERS wanted to do a thorough review, ”you would do a clean sweep” and check all months, not just some.

The headaches for PSERS — the Public School Employees’ Retirement System — began this spring when its board admitted endorsing a bad number for its investment profits. The mistake was significant because under a state pension reform, known as risk-sharing, working teachers and other school employees hired since 2011 must pay more to finance the pension system for 265,000 retirees if returns fail to meet benchmarks.

The board had declared triumphantly last year that its investment strategies had paid off. It claimed to have put the fund over the benchmark hurdle, sparing teachers and other staff from an increase. This April, it reversed course and abandoned the old performance figure. It officially adopted a new, lower one, and announced that the workers would indeed pay more. The increase kicks in July 1.

The board had little choice but to fix the number. A top tax lawyer warned the board that failure to do so would be “catastrophic” and force half a million current and retired school workers to pay future income taxes on pensions immediately.

Soon after the board’s reversal, The Inquirer reported that the FBI was investigating the calculation, along with the fund’s spending on Harrisburg real estate. In subpoenas, federal prosecutors have demanded every scrap of work paper, from drafts to final versions, from the pension fund and from consultants Aon and ACA dealing with the mistaken number.