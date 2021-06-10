This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

Six trustees for Pennsylvania’s largest pension fund have called for the full 15-member board to vote Friday to fire the $64 billion chief executive and top investment officer, as the fund grapples with an FBI investigation and management mistakes.

On Thursday morning, the dissidents delivered a detailed letter sharply criticizing the leadership of PSERS Executive Director Glen Grell and Chief Investment Officer James H. Grossman Jr. Grell has led the fund for the last five years after serving 11 years as a Republican lawmaker in the state House of Representatives. Grossman, the highest-paid state employee, heads a 50-member unit overseeing the fund’s investment strategy, which is at the core of the complaints against him and Grell.

The letter, a copy of which was obtained by Spotlight PA and The Inquirer, was unchanged from the draft obtained Wednesday by the newsrooms. It mounts a detailed case against the leaders’ investments choices, blasting them as high-fee, poor-performing creations that serve the interests of venture capital and private equity.

It also portrays the 350-employee PSERS as a topsy-turvy agency, where the managers run roughshod over the board, cutting out the appointed and elected panel of educators and politicians from key decisions even as overall fund performance has lagged behind similar public funds.

The letter was signed by State Treasurer Stacy L. Garrity, a Republican, and went out on her letterhead. In a bipartisan twist, she was joined by a Democratic board member Joe Torsella, whom Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf put back on the PSERS board this year after Garrity defeated Torsella for treasurer last fall.

Two other board members tied to Wolf — Richard Vague, his banking secretary, and Noe Ortega, his acting education secretary — also signed. So did Nathan G. Mains, the leader of the state School Boards Association.

The group also included State Sen. Katie J. Muth (D., Montgomery) who quickly emerged as the board’s most outspoken critic after she joined it late last year as a representative of the State Senate Democrats. On Tuesday, she took the unusual step of suing the agency on whose board she sits, saying it had cut off her access to key fund documents.

The dissident bloc says the board should vote to show it has “no confidence” in Grell and Glenn, fire them and appoint an interim chief for investments. It noted that PSERS had recently hired a Seattle consultant, Verus Investment, for $810,000 to oversee Grossman’s work while the agency contends with the FBI probe.

Among the nine board members who refrained from signing are board chairman Christopher Santa Maria, a teacher and former union leader in the Lower Merion schools, and several other board members tied to the PSEA, the state’s biggest teachers union who have staunchly defended PSERS managers.

PSERS — the Public School Employees’ Retirement System — is one of the 25 largest pension systems in the nation. It sends $6 billion in retirement checks annually to 265,000 former teachers and other school staff.