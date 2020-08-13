Coaches offer solutions and provide reminders, but don’t enforce

Catch the coaches on the job for just one shift and you’ll easily memorize their script.

“Would you like a mask? Would you like a mask? Would you like a mask?” Each coach repeats the line hundreds of times each shift, and hands out a few dozen face coverings per hour. At City Hall Station on Tuesday afternoon, Jessica Mangold, SEPTA’s statistical reporting project manager who’s volunteering as a coach, kept having to refresh her supply.

Even when she observed riders standing too close together, those who weren’t wearing masks or whose masks were hanging on their chin, Mangold offered the same refrain:

“When I see someone with their mask dipped below, I say, ‘Would you like a mask?’” Mangold said. “Most often they’ll be like, ‘No, I’m fine,’ and they pull it up. That’s my gentle reminder.”

Rider responses varied.

Some enthusiastically took one of the disposable face coverings for later. One rider who didn’t need a new mask still yelled an enthusiastic “thank you” to the coaches from 10 feet away.

Some, reminded of the mask-wearing mandate, realized their face coverings were hanging around their neck. They sheepishly pulled them up. A few riders declined — even those who aren’t wearing masks at all. Most people — including some with bare faces — walked past the coaches and said nothing.

The coaches, for their part, let them pass by.

“We’re out there not to correct the way people are acting,” Mangold said. “We don’t want anyone getting into any kind of confrontation. We’re just out there to provide support if needed.”

It’s more effective that way, Vaughn said.

“This type of work, if you don’t stay upbeat, you can easily get stressed out,” he said. “In my own little way, I’ll suggest that they take a mask. If anything, they’re reminded the mask is supposed to be not over their chin but over their mouth and nose.”

Omari Bervine, president of SEPTA’s police union, cosigned Vaughn’s strategy. He said he appreciates the social distance coaches — but he certainly wouldn’t recommend that untrained volunteers try to get into enforcement.

“As police officers, we know how difficult it is to enforce,” Bervine said. “Any added layer of safety that can be provided for our employees, even if it’s just a suggestion that the passenger put on a mask, that’s something we’re always going to be in favor of.”

Sophia Hottel, a 20-year-old fast food worker, takes the Broad Street Line almost every day from her Olney neighborhood. She’s relieved to know SEPTA’s doing something to encourage people to wear masks.

“It’s a great thing that they’re doing that,” Hotel said. “I see a lot of people who aren’t wearing masks in the subway system. I know it makes everyone a lot safer.”