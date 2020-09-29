Institutions across the country are currently heeding the call to examine and dismantle cases of structural racism. As a transportation authority serving a city where people of color make up the majority, SEPTA must do the same with the Regional Rail system, a segment of the network that has long left behind this population.

In response to COVID-19, SEPTA has done an admirable job adjusting to public health guidance and shifts in ridership while also sustaining losses due to the pandemic. For a large agency, these necessary changes have come at lightning speed. We commend SEPTA’s performance under great adversity. We ask the agency to listen to the calls for social justice by adapting regional rail to serve working Philadelphians during the pandemic.

Picture a rail system that complements the rest of SEPTA’s network: Trains arriving every 15 minutes, fares that match the subway, and free transfers. Imagine how much this would aid our region’s people of color, ​many of whom are essential workers still commuting to their jobs.

Instead, the regional rail system we have today is a product of decades of structural racism. Built for shuttling suburban commuters to and from our city’s core during rush hours, it excludes Black and brown riders from low-income communities — many of whom work outside the traditional 9-to-5. As a result, the ​regional rail customer base​ is much ​whiter and wealthier​ than the average SEPTA rider.

As a result of SEPTA’s organizational structure, Regional Rail operates separately from the rest of the system rather than as part of an integrated network. While bus, subway, and trolley riders can transfer for free, regional rail riders cannot. This lack of integration hurts low-income riders who tend to ​travel farther to get to jobs dispersed throughout the region​. Regional Rail stations serving low-income Philadelphia neighborhoods rank among ​those with the lowest ridership​. One need only look at rail fares that are many times the cost of bus fares to see why. Many riders opt for the slower bus or trolley out of necessity even though rail is much faster.