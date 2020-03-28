‘Riotous explosion of life’ awaits birding newbies in this stay-at-home era

Go outside. Get some exercise. Take a walk.

It’s often-repeated advice for those of us stuck at home — it’s just about the only approved leisure activity. And if there’s anything positive about the timing of these stay-at-home orders, it’s that they’re happening as nature is exploding with color and other changes that offer a welcome distraction from weeklong Netflix binges.

While everything that’s normal in our lives has been canceled, postponed or done remotely, nature carries on. For some people, this is a chance to combat the invasive spotted lanternfly. For Jeffrey Gordon, president of the American Birding Association, it’s a perfect time to slow down and appreciate our feathered friends.

“All these things that are our normal rhythms, for a lot of us, just feel like they’re all haywire. Birds are just keeping on,” Gordon said. “We’re all here to get through this together and make the best of it, and birds and nature are a part of that.”

Gordon leads the birding association from its headquarters in Delaware City. Though the association has had to cancel trips and has lost advertising revenue for its publications, Gordon sees a silver lining in more people discovering the outdoors and maybe birding as a new hobby.

“It’s a time-tested way of putting things back in perspective and realizing that life does go on and will go on. It feels like a perfect fit,” he said.