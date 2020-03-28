One day last week, 45 pizzas suddenly showed up at Einstein Medical Center in East Norriton, Pennsylvania.

The next morning, about 200 fresh croissants and bagels arrived in the back of a Subaru hatchback driven by a volunteer. It came from Four Worlds, a bakery in West Philly about 35 miles away.

The hospital’s chief nursing officer, AnnMarie Papa, grabbed a face mask and a rolling cart to meet the delivery in the parking lot. It was not the first, nor would it be the last time she would bring stacks of donated food inside for her staff.

“We can support our staff, but it’s the little kindnesses we might not have time to do, that you all took care of for me,” she said. “With a delivery like this we don’t have people coming in and out and delivering things for themselves. So there’s less traffic coming in and out of the hospital, which is what we need to do to flatten this curve.”

As the COVID-19 pandemic has started to impact local hospitals, more and more area restaurants are reacting by sending over so much food that some hospitals have had to set up systems to receive and distribute it. The Einstein campus is asking people to call ahead to schedule so they don’t have spikes of donations. Effectively, they need to flatten the food curve.

It’s all accepted with gratitude.

“The anxiety related to COVID exists out in the community, but I don’t know if people understand the level of anxiety that exists among our staff,” said Einstein president and COO Beth Duffy, who gets a little choked up when she talks about her staff of about 500.

“You have to wear so much protective equipment, and it’s hot and heavy and anxiety-provoking,” she said. “We need to make sure they get an emotional break from that. This kind of donation really allows us to do that.”

Starting today, Einstein will be getting regular deliveries from Sweetgreen, a national healthy fast food chain that has begun creating “outpost stations” in area hospitals: delivery people will put the food on semi-permanent shelving where hospital staff can grab it without ever having to interact.

So far they are at Jefferson University and Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, as well as well as hospitals in New York, Los Angeles, and Washington DC.

The kitchen at the local Jet Wine Bar in Center City is setting up a delivery system this week for front-line medical staff.