Best summer day trips from Philly

Venture outside the Delaware Valley – and those popular Jersey Shore towns – for hidden-gem experiences that are totally worth the trip for great food, trails and indoor fun.

Air Date: June 12, 2025 12:00 pm
Listen 51:39

Summertime in our region means beach days at the Jersey Shore, picnics in Fairmount Park, family visits to splash pads and swimming pools, and countless festivals and concerts. While there’s plenty to do in the Delaware Valley and along the coast, venture a bit further off the beaten track and you’ll find some hidden-gem experiences that are worth the trip.

On this episode of Studio 2, we’re exploring the best day trips from Philly and overnight excursions in the countryside and nearby cities. Our panel – including Cherri and Avi – will share their picks for the best food, best outdoor adventures and best spots to beat the heat. Plus, we’re rounding up listener suggestions. It’s the ultimate Studio 2 summer bucket list. 

Guests: 

Maddy Sweitzer-Lammé – Food, beverage and travel writer and founder of Tiny Table Tours

Jason Nark – Reporter at The Philadelphia Inquirer who writes about the outdoors and rural parts of Pennsylvania and New Jersey

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

Brought to you by Studio 2

You may also like

About Studio 2 staff

Read more

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate