Best summer day trips from Philly

Summertime in our region means beach days at the Jersey Shore, picnics in Fairmount Park, family visits to splash pads and swimming pools, and countless festivals and concerts. While there’s plenty to do in the Delaware Valley and along the coast, venture a bit further off the beaten track and you’ll find some hidden-gem experiences that are worth the trip.

On this episode of Studio 2, we’re exploring the best day trips from Philly and overnight excursions in the countryside and nearby cities. Our panel – including Cherri and Avi – will share their picks for the best food, best outdoor adventures and best spots to beat the heat. Plus, we’re rounding up listener suggestions. It’s the ultimate Studio 2 summer bucket list.

Guests:

Maddy Sweitzer-Lammé – Food, beverage and travel writer and founder of Tiny Table Tours

Jason Nark – Reporter at The Philadelphia Inquirer who writes about the outdoors and rural parts of Pennsylvania and New Jersey