Why everyone’s a critic

An app that lets women anonymously review men soared to number one in the app store this week. ‘Tea’ users post photos of guys they’ve dated along with ‘green’ and ‘red’ flags and detailed gossip – it’s like Yelp, for singles seeking love.

Before the internet age, we asked trusted friends and family for recommendations and advice. The best hair stylist, a meal at a nice restaurant, new electronics, beauty products…the list goes on. Now, in our search for the best of everything, we turn to strangers online who leave five-star raves or single-star complaints.

Most Americans read reviews before making any purchases, and almost half of US consumers contribute to Google reviews, Yelp, TripAdvisor and other review sites. When did everyone become a critic? On this episode of Studio 2, we’ll talk about why we love to read and write reviews, their massive impact on businesses and why they’re getting harder to trust.

Guests:

Katie Mehr, Assistant Professor of Marketing at the University of Alberta

Ernest Baskin, Associate Professor of Food Marketing at St. Joseph’s University