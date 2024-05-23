Beaches and fun at the Jersey shore, Memorial Day tribute

A ban on cabanas on North Wildwood’s eroded beaches, no backpacks in Sea Isle City, strict curfews for teens up and down the Jersey Shore. As the unofficial start of summer arrives, we’ll talk about the rules you need to know before kicking off your long weekend with Philadelphia Inquirer reporter Henry Savage.

Plus, what to know about the shore: The best places to get pizza, and which places you should avoid, the hottest attractions, busiest beaches and the quiet ones. We’ll talk with Peter Genovese, author of the book The Ultimate Guide to the Jersey Shore: Where to Eat, What to Do, and so Much More and NJ.com’s food and culture reporter.