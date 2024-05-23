Beaches and fun at the Jersey shore, Memorial Day tribute

Memorial Day weekend is a popular travel time. For many of us, it means a trip to the beach. We’ll talk about new rules at the Jersey shore and great places to visit.

Air Date: May 23, 2024 12:00 pm
Beachgoers enjoy the sand and surf in North Wildwood N.J. on July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

Beachgoers enjoy the sand and surf in North Wildwood N.J. on July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

A ban on cabanas on North Wildwood’s eroded beaches, no backpacks in Sea Isle City, strict curfews for teens up and down the Jersey Shore. As the unofficial start of summer arrives, we’ll talk about the rules you need to know before kicking off your long weekend with Philadelphia Inquirer reporter Henry Savage.

Plus, what to know about the shore: The best places to get pizza, and which places you should avoid, the hottest attractions, busiest beaches and the quiet ones. We’ll talk with Peter Genovese, author of the book The Ultimate Guide to the Jersey Shore: Where to Eat, What to Do, and so Much More and NJ.com’s food and culture reporter.

