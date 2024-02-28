Supermarket Shuffle, Babies and Screen Time, HBCU Cheyney Fights Back

A higher ed commission recently placed Cheyney University on probation, making the nation’s oldest HBCU in jeopardy of losing its accreditation. But university and public officials, including Governor Josh Shapiro, are pushing back against the designation. We’ll discuss what’s next with Cheyney University President Aaron Walton.

The FTC is looking to block a massive supermarket merger between Kroger and Albertsons, which would be the largest in history. We’ll look at the competitive world of grocery stores, from massive chains to the mom and pop shops that have been edged out over the last few decades. Where do you like to shop? Are you loyal to one supermarket? Our guest is John Stanton, Professor of Food, Pharma and Healthcare at St. Joseph’s University.

Scroll, swipe, tap…young children are exposed to new technology from an early age, and staying current in a digital society is increasingly important. However, excessive screen time, may be linked to developmental issues like autism and ADHD. Kathy Hirsh-Pasek, professor of psychology and neuroscience at Temple University, talks about how technology impacts kids and the importance of balancing screen time with hands-on, real-world experience.