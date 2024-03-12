Bike Trends and Trails, Secretary of Transportation Buttigieg, Beer and Cheese – What a Pairing

Pennsylvania’s bridges are in a state of disrepair, with the state falling below the national average. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg is in Philadelphia to address President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. He will be sharing insights on infrastructure funding during our discussion.

The temperatures are climbing up again, so dust off your bikes and pump up the tires. The upcoming Philadelphia Bike Expo on March 16 and 17 features exciting trends to explore, including e-bikes, Delaware Valley bike trails, and more. Corey Hannigan from the Tri-State Transportation Campaign joins us to discuss the East Coast Greenway, Vision Zero, and bike infrastructure. Zachary Rachell, from Keystone Bicycle Co. and the Philly Bike Expo cycling team, shares insights on industry trends. Plus, Ajoa Abrokwa talks about women in cycling as well as why she designed a modest cycling kit.

And by the way, Movers & Makers has a special program called “Celebrating Cycling” that will air on March 14 at 7:30 pm on WHYY-TV.

Plus, Studio 2 producer Andreas Copes went to the 2024 Bierfest at the German Society of Pennsylvania. They will refresh us with some beverage ideas and a unique pairing – beer and cheese.