Yuengling, America’s oldest brewer, invades the West Coast

Hey West Coast beer lovers, it’s pronounced YING-ling.

D.G. Yuengling and Son, America’s oldest operating brewer, is sending some cold ones your way for the first time since it began making beer in 1829.

The brewery, about two hours northwest of Philadelphia, announced a joint venture with Molson Coors on Tuesday to break out beyond its traditional 22-state distribution area in the East.

Raising beers to toast the new partnership with the Pennsylvania brewer, Molson Coors CEO Gavin Hattersley said, “We’re going to make a whole lot of Yuengling fans out West really happy.”