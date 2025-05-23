Studio 2 Extra: Amina restaurateur Felicia Wilson is on top of Philly’s food scene

When Felicia Wilson was in her 40s, she made a risky career pivot from daycare provider to restaurant owner. She opened Amina, originally on Chestnut Street in Old City. The African-inspired dishes and cool atmosphere began to draw tons of customers, and they quickly outgrew the space.

It is now in Northern Liberties — and it’s one of several restaurants in Felicia’s collection. What started as a passion for hospitality has grown into the celebrated Amina Hospitality Collection, with five open restaurants and two more on the way.

On this Studio 2 Extra, Felicia talks with co-host Cherri Gregg about her unexpected and exciting rise to the top of the Philly food scene, and what she plans to do next.