Studio 2 Extra: Amina restaurateur Felicia Wilson is on top of Philly’s food scene
African fusion restaurant Amina opened in Old City and quickly outgrew its small space. The Amina Hospitality Collection now includes 5 open restaurants and two on the way.Listen 14:24
When Felicia Wilson was in her 40s, she made a risky career pivot from daycare provider to restaurant owner. She opened Amina, originally on Chestnut Street in Old City. The African-inspired dishes and cool atmosphere began to draw tons of customers, and they quickly outgrew the space.
It is now in Northern Liberties — and it’s one of several restaurants in Felicia’s collection. What started as a passion for hospitality has grown into the celebrated Amina Hospitality Collection, with five open restaurants and two more on the way.
On this Studio 2 Extra, Felicia talks with co-host Cherri Gregg about her unexpected and exciting rise to the top of the Philly food scene, and what she plans to do next.
