Studio 2 Extra: Triple Bottom Brewing: Beer, people and planet

Triple Bottom Brewing is a Philly craft brewery with a social mission. Their “triple bottom line” stands for three pillars: beer, people and planet – a delicious draft, a commitment to fair-chance employment, and sustainable business practices.

After Covid-19 forced the brewery to pause operations just six months after opening, they’ve bounced back and become a space for community, connection and inclusivity – not to mention a consistent product to keep customers returning. Through their apprenticeship program, Triple Bottom Brewing employs people who face barriers to jobs, including the formerly incarcerated and housing insecure.

On this Studio 2 Extra, co-founder Tess Hart joins Cherri Gregg to talk about the B-corp’s mission to change the brewery scene in Philly and beyond.

Guest

Tess Hart, Co-founder of Triple Bottom Brewing