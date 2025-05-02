Studio 2 Extra: Triple Bottom Brewing: Beer, people and planet
Triple Bottom Brewing in Philadelphia gives fair-chance jobs to the formerly incarcerated and housing insecure. Tess Hart, the small craft brewery's co-founder, joins us.Listen 15:34
Triple Bottom Brewing is a Philly craft brewery with a social mission. Their “triple bottom line” stands for three pillars: beer, people and planet – a delicious draft, a commitment to fair-chance employment, and sustainable business practices.
After Covid-19 forced the brewery to pause operations just six months after opening, they’ve bounced back and become a space for community, connection and inclusivity – not to mention a consistent product to keep customers returning. Through their apprenticeship program, Triple Bottom Brewing employs people who face barriers to jobs, including the formerly incarcerated and housing insecure.
On this Studio 2 Extra, co-founder Tess Hart joins Cherri Gregg to talk about the B-corp’s mission to change the brewery scene in Philly and beyond.
Guest
Tess Hart, Co-founder of Triple Bottom Brewing
