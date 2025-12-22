How to declutter your home

Americans are drowning in stuff. With the ease of online shopping and access to cheap goods, our homes are filling up with clothes, kitchen gadgets and knickknacks. In fact, our houses are so full that one in three Americans now rents a storage unit.

All that clutter can take a toll, leaving us feeling overwhelmed, anxious and even depressed. So as we roll into the New Year, we’re taking stock of our stuff and exploring practical ways to declutter and get organized.

What’s your preferred method for sorting through all those piles? There are countless approaches, from Marie Kondo’s famous KonMari method – asking whether something “sparks joy” – to Swedish death cleaning.

We’ll talk about what actually works, how to get started and why holding on to a few treasured items can be just as important as letting the rest go.

Guests:

Janet Bernstein, founder and principal of The Organizing Professionals

Julie Morgenstern, author of “SHED Your Stuff, Change Your Life”

Emily Stewart, senior correspondent for Business Insider