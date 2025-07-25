Studio 2 Extra: The Italian Market’s history and future

The Italian Market has been around for over 100 years. It’s vibrant, it’s old-school, there’s tons to buy and eat, and it’s thanks to generations of immigrants from all over the world. They’ve kept it alive even through turnover and modern grocery stores entering the neighborhood.

Today, a public art project hopes to document all of the history and preserve the market’s style and spirit through tours, story circles and an impressive digital archive. At the head of the Our Market Project is artist Michelle Angela Ortiz, who grew up in the 9th street staple and witnessed a lot of change over the years.

On this Studio 2 Extra, Michelle Angela Ortiz joins Avi Wolfman-Arent to talk about the Italian Market’s rich history and hopeful future.