Philadelphia court officials have extended a ban on evictions for another two weeks.

Municipal Court President Judge Patrick Dugan ordered that all residential evictions cease in the city through Oct. 7, extending a prior order set to expire Sept. 23, and giving renters temporary protection from lockouts.

Landlords say the extension is the least of their worries as the City Council considers an eviction moratorium that would run through December, but Rasheedah Phillips, from Community Legal Services, said the added time is “really a matter of life and death right now.”

“That space of two weeks between now and when lockouts can resume can determine whether someone is able to access rental assistance, whether they’re able to get on a payment plan,” Phillips said. “It gives people two more weeks to figure out where they’re going to move to so they don’t end up homeless and further exposed to COVID.”

When the courts reopened this month, more than 1,000 households were pulled into eviction proceedings.

This influx of cases seen across the country prompted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to step in and ban the displacement of renters who have lost work during the pandemic and risk living in cramped spaces or becoming homeless if locked out.

The CDC’s order protects from eviction through the end of the year but it isn’t automatic and requires renters to fill out paperwork if they want to be protected. It does not forgive past-due rent.

Meanwhile, city officials, last week, announced its federally funded COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance Program would match up to $1,500 in tenants’ rent, up from $750. Applications to the program are open through Sept. 30.