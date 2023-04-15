Pilot program will explore if tiny homes could help serve the unhoused population in Philly

The issue of homelessness was discussed this week during Philadelphia’s city budget hearings.

The discussion comes as many efforts are underway to assist the unhoused population, including a tiny house pilot program.

Director of Homeless Services Liz Hersh told the council the project is a whole different kind of house, which has proved to be a challenge but Hersh said, “we are persevering.”

The city has two tiny home projects in progress — including one using very tiny homes, according to Hersh.

“The one that we’ll break ground this year will be for 29, 10×12 [homes] that are basically detached bedrooms where people can live who are exiting homelessness,” she said.