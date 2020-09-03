Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

Lucille Davis, a senior citizen who has a disability, has bounced from one dilapidated North Philadelphia rental to another.

When a pipe burst in her Strawberry Mansion home last year, her landlord was straight with her: They didn’t have the money for repairs, advising her to simply move on. Rushing to find home, the former nursing assistant settled for a deteriorating property on “a bad drug block” in North Philadelphia that nevertheless cost $900 a month.

“I saw the sagging ceiling. The windows in the back didn’t close all the way,” she said. “[The landlord] told me he would fix it before I moved in.”

Her new landlord never made good on the promise –– and then COVID-19 struck. When a backed-up sewer line began sending sewage into her basement, she got a familiar response from her landlord in early August when she demanded repairs.

“He got frustrated and said ‘Well, do you just want to buy the house from me?’ When I said no, he said he would just sell the house,” she recalls. “I knew that wasn’t true. He just wanted me out.”

While Davis resolved to leave on her own accord, her daughter advised that she stop paying rent until the landlord fixed her plumbing issue. But finding an affordable home was hard enough before the pandemic had squeezed rental supply, let alone while stuck between a home she didn’t want, a landlord who wanted her out, and homelessness.

Then the eviction paperwork came. Despite a nominal statewide moratorium on new evictions, her landlord, who is based in Montgomery County, still filed a complaint against her in Municipal Court, citing the $900 in rent she withheld that month, court records show.

“I get some papers in the mail, eviction papers,” she said. “Last Friday, a man came and made sure I got it. I just started crying.”

This uncertainty has long been a fact of life for tens of thousands of renters in Philadelphia, a reality that has only worsened during the pandemic. There are many like Davis stuck with precarious incomes, limited rental options and shifting COVID-19 tenant protections as officials, landlord groups and housing advocates battle over how to handle a predicted crush of evictions.