Philadelphia to replace judge that supervised landlord-tenant court

A judge who long oversaw Philadelphia’s landlord-tenant courts — and who had drawn criticism from housing advocates –– will step down from this supervisory role in the coming months.

Judge Bradley K. Moss served as the Supervising Judge of Municipal Court’s Civil Division for 13 years, overseeing its administrative functions and presiding over small claims, code enforcement proceedings, and the bulk of landlord-tenant disputes filed in the city’s First Judicial District.

But court officials confirmed he will transition out of this role on Oct. 1. Municipal Court Judge Matthew S. Wolf will assume Moss’ duties in the fall. He will step away from the role weeks after a moratorium on evictions lifts, amid a pandemic that city officials say has created a crisis for renters likely to result in an “avalanche” of evictions.

A spokesperson praised Moss’ work during the turbulent coronavirus pandemic, during which he oversaw the closing and reopening of the court, and responded to city and state moratoriums on evictions.

“Judge Moss’ service and tireless dedication to the court was most evident during the current global pandemic as he worked to maintain critical operations and reopen the Municipal Court Civil Division in a timely and safe manner,” said First Judicial District spokesperson Marty O’Rourke.

HAPCO, an association of city landlords, praised Moss’ tenure, describing the judge as fair.

“Judge Moss did a great job as the supervising judge of the municipal court civil division. He was very dedicated, worked extremely hard, and always listened to all sides involved,” said Paul Cohen, an attorney with HAPCO. “We will miss him and wish him the best of luck in his new role.”