Philadelphia City Council has unanimously approved a slate of bills that aim to shield renters from housing strains during the COVID-19 crisis.

Five bills, dubbed the “Emergency Housing Protection Act,” passed a final vote on Thursday. This package will create an eviction diversion program, extend an eviction moratorium through August, create a yearlong repayment plan for low-income renters, waive late fees on certain rent payments, and allow renters illegally locked out of their homes to recover related damages.

Councilmember Helen Gym, who helped author parts of the legislation along with colleagues Kendra Brooks and Jamie Gauthier, hailed the approval of the legislative package.

“In 12 days’ time, rent is due again,” Gym said during the council’s session on Thursday. “Stable housing is as much a means of racial and economic justice as it is a means of economic recovery.”

Evictions disproportionately impact Black residents, particularly women-led households. One study found that, in Philadelphia, 80% of tenants targeted for eviction were people of color and 70% were women of color.

Brooks sounded tearful as she marked her first major legislative victory since taking office in January.

“As someone who has faced housing insecurity firsthand, I know these protections will have enormous impact on Philadelphia families,” she said. “When families have homes to stay in, our whole city can be safer and healthier.”